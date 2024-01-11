Review: San Pellegrino's New Lineup Is A Sparkling Standout Among Zero-Sugar Brands

Close your eyes, and imagine you're relaxing on a beach, baking in the sun. You reach to the table next to you to find a refreshing beverage, the glass it's in, sweating from the condensation. For us, that refreshing beverage is undoubtedly a sparkling one, providing that bubbly, refreshing sip that makes even the hottest day seem not so bad. San Pellegrino is just one of the many sparkling beverage options that provide this thirst-quenching experience, and despite the heavy competition, it continues to stand out as a high-end sparkling beverage for all.

San Pellegrino launched its first flavored drink in 1932 with its Aranciata flavor, leaning on the oranges from southern Italy to create a refreshing beverage that complemented its original sparkling water. Today, it offers various fruity flavors, from blood orange and lemon to grapefruit and pomegranate.

San Pellegrino has launched a line of zero-sugar options in four flavors — Blood Orange, Lemonade, Peach & Clementine, and Pomegranate & Orange. The line offers a lower sugar, lower calorie, and lower carbohydrate alternative to the traditional lineup. These zero-sugar options are crucial, as consumers are leaning into healthier lifestyle choices focusing on lower calorie and sugar intake. The hope, however, is to cut out the sugar without cutting out the flavor. Just in time for these new products to hit grocery store shelves, we had an opportunity to sample the new lineup alongside the traditional flavors to see if removing the sugar means removing the flavor, too.