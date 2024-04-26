We Tried Maison Perrier's Flavored Sparkling Water, And The Subtle Seltzers Are High On Aesthetics

You can enhance everyday water with fresh ingredients like a splash of lemon juice or a cucumber, but there's nothing like the crisp, bubbly taste of sparkling water on a hot day to invigorate and energize without the need for sugar or caffeine. Typically, the essences that give seltzer its flavor are naturally derived, so we can feel good about enjoying this tingly treat. Sparkling water also acts as the perfect soda alternative for poolside cocktails, helping add a little hydration to a boozy refresher — what's not to love?

Fans of artisanal water know and love Perrier, and Maison Perrier is an offshoot of the iconic brand. As a self-proclaimed seltzer aficionado, I've used my (oddly specific) experience and knowledge to sip, study, and scrutinize the new Maison Perrier lineup of fancy sparkling water. These Maison Perrier products include flavored and unflavored sparkling waters known as Forever and Ultimate, respectively.

Here, I'll showcase both varieties of Maison Perrier to determine if this new product lives up to the hype. I'll also compare Maison Perrier to another leading sparkling water brand, so you can discern whether or not this new line of beverages is worth adding to your repertoire of refreshments.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.