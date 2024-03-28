We Ranked Every Waterloo Sparkling Water Flavor, Worst To Best

What's not to love about ice-cold, crisp, and refreshing sparkling water on a hot day? I hate to say it, but this subtly flavored carbonated drink knocks water out of the park any day, and it's equally as hydrating to boot. I'm not ashamed to say that I consume an offensive amount of seltzer every day, and, truthfully, I think I'm better for it. The sugar-free, caffeine-free drink has been around for over two centuries and continues to grow in popularity every year.

We regular seltzer drinkers usually have a go-to brand, with many connoisseurs of the beverage making Waterloo their top pick. This brand famously packs more of a flavor punch than other leaders in the flavored carbonated water market. Sure, Polar, LaCroix, and Bubbly all have their attributes, but Waterloo dominates the artisanal sparkling water game. This brand runs the gamut of flavors, offering everything from creamy orange vanilla to sweet and spicy ginger.

In March 2024, the brand unveiled two summer-centric flavors for the upcoming summer season while continuing to keep true to its commitment to sustainability. I've enjoyed each and every Waterloo flavor, including the new releases, and ranked them in order to discover the best overall. I took into account their closeness to the real fruit deal and excluded personal taste preferences for an unbiased, tell-all review of Waterloo.