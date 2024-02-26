How Creamsicles Became A Popular Ice Cream Treat

As kids, many of us cooled our tongues after a hot pool day by slurping up refreshing orange Creamsicles. Or, maybe you enjoyed them after dinner when you rushed outside to meet the familiar tune of the neighborhood ice cream truck. Either way, it's only natural that this nostalgic treat was invented by a child in the first place — an 11-year-old, to be exact. While Frank Epperson may not have dreamed up the exact Creamsicle that we know today in 1905, he did create the "Epsicle," which was the precursor to these orange treats, popsicles, and Dreamsicles.

As the story goes, Epperson left a wooden stick in a cup of soda outside on a cold northern California day. The next morning, he discovered that the soda in his cup had frozen, but he plucked it out using the stick and ate it like a popsicle. At first, Epperson just shared his discovery with enthusiastic neighborhood kids, but he later sold them on the West Coast. In 1923, he filed a patent for his Episicles, and they became the mother treat from which Creamsicles were later born.