A Squeeze Of Lime Juice Is All You Need To Sweeten Up Watermelon

There are very few fruits out there that can so handily beat the sweltering heat of summer quite like a fresh watermelon. Its vibrant red flesh, loaded with natural sweetness and a ton of juice, easily makes it the quintessential summertime treat.

While it's fantastic on its own or in a fruit salad, if you're looking to take it to the next level, there's a simple trick that you can try to further enhance your watermelon's flavor. Next time you've cut it into your preferred shapes and placed it in a bowl, try adding a squeeze of lime juice. Lime juice brings a burst of tanginess and a touch of zesty freshness to the naturally sweet watermelon. Moreover, it enhances the aromatic qualities of the watermelon slices. Although watermelon has a pleasant, fruity scent, it's rather subtle. So, the robust citrusy aroma of lime can give your fresh watermelon slices a boost in this department!

The combination of flavors, along with the enhanced aroma from the addition of lime juice, will likely make this combination a favorite in your household. Well, at least until you discover another watermelon pairing that steals your heart!