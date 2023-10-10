We Need To Stop Calling Alcohol-Free Beverages 'Mocktails'

"And what can I get you to drink?" It's the question that has haunted my restaurant experiences since I made the decision to go sober several years ago. More often than not, the people I'm dining with will go for a beer or a glass of wine, and I'm left flipping through the menu, trying to find the "alcohol-free" section — which is usually adjacent to the kid's menu. Seeing that there are no options other than soda or chocolate milk, I'm left looking back up at the waitstaff and replying, "Water will be fine, thanks."

In the rare case that there are adult non-alcoholic beverages, they're often coded under the broad term "mocktail." There isn't a standard definition for what actually constitutes a mocktail, but it typically means a beverage that has the same properties as an alcoholic cocktail, just with the alcohol removed. But, as evidenced by the sorry excuses for mocktails — like orange juice stirred with a splash of seltzer — it's clear that calling these beverages a "mocktail" is nothing short of an insult, which is in turn projected onto the sober diners that drink them.