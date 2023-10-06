18 Fermented Drinks You Need To Know

Ever wondered why your supermarket shelves are now a veritable carnival of fermented beverages? Well, it's not just a quirky coincidence. There are many reasons for the growing interest in this ancient art and the drinks it produces. First, personal health, specifically our guts and how they're connected to our minds, is prioritized more than before, and probiotic-rich, functional drinks are an accessible, feel-good elixir. What's more, we've gotten used to demanding nothing less than authentic, artisanal food experiences and sustainable practices — which is exactly what fermentation provides. Finally, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the DIY culture has been steadily gaining momentum, with many individuals trying their hand at homebrewing.

But let's be honest: the kombucha craze? Old news. Especially when you've got dozens of new options to explore, from the tropical Mexican tepache and Andean corn-based chicha to Japan's milk soda and Russian rye kvass. While a lot of them aren't mainstream yet, now is the perfect time to learn more about these cultural postcards packed with health perks.