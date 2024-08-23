Simple Baked Chimichurri Salmon Recipe

This simple baked chimichurri salmon is a dish that looks easy enough to make, but delivers a punch of flavor with the strong, fresh, and zingy notes of Argentinian chimichurri sauce. Make it for a crowd or use it as the centerpiece of your meal planning routine for an easy, quick, and delicious main recipe worth returning to repeatedly.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dish is a perfect example of how a few high-quality ingredients can come together to create something truly delicious. The star of the show is the chimichurri, a zingy green sauce originating from Argentina and Uruguay made with fresh parsley, garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. This herby, tangy sauce has punches of spice courtesy of roughly ground black pepper and pinches of red pepper flakes. It adds a big burst of flavor to the tender, flaky, and otherwise pleasantly bland salmon fillets.

The beauty of this recipe lies in its simplicity; the salmon is baked until just cooked through, then topped with the chimichurri, allowing the fresh herbs to truly shine. It's a light, healthy, and flavorful meal that can be made fresh or prepared in advance.