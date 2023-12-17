Roasted Potatoes With Spinach Chimichurri Recipe

As far as side dishes go, potato-based versions have to be some of the most versatile. Mashed, roasted, baked, or fried, it seems like potatoes fit the bill no matter what is asked of them. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, fingerling potatoes are roasted until golden and crispy, then tossed with a vibrant and flavorful chimichurri. This isn't your run-of-the-mill chimichurri, though (as if chimichurri is ever ordinary), this chimichurri sneaks in several nutritious cups of baby spinach for a fresh and zesty sauce.

The chimichurri comes together quickly, too, so the entire dish can be done in no time, even without a food processor. And for the best chimichurri, we highly recommend leaving the food processor out of it – traditional Argentinian chimi is often chopped and mixed by hand for a chunky texture and fresher taste. If you have the time to plan ahead, we also love the taste of chimichurri after a few days — even with the added spinach, the flavor intensifies and tastes even better after marinating. Who said side dishes have to be boring?