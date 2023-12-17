Roasted Potatoes With Spinach Chimichurri Recipe
As far as side dishes go, potato-based versions have to be some of the most versatile. Mashed, roasted, baked, or fried, it seems like potatoes fit the bill no matter what is asked of them. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, fingerling potatoes are roasted until golden and crispy, then tossed with a vibrant and flavorful chimichurri. This isn't your run-of-the-mill chimichurri, though (as if chimichurri is ever ordinary), this chimichurri sneaks in several nutritious cups of baby spinach for a fresh and zesty sauce.
The chimichurri comes together quickly, too, so the entire dish can be done in no time, even without a food processor. And for the best chimichurri, we highly recommend leaving the food processor out of it – traditional Argentinian chimi is often chopped and mixed by hand for a chunky texture and fresher taste. If you have the time to plan ahead, we also love the taste of chimichurri after a few days — even with the added spinach, the flavor intensifies and tastes even better after marinating. Who said side dishes have to be boring?
The ingredients needed for roasted potatoes with spinach chimichurri
For this recipe, you'll need fingerling potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and butter. This recipe works well with new potatoes, too, though we recommend sticking with gold for the creamiest texture. From there, you'll also need baby spinach, parsley, shallot, garlic, a Fresno chile, and red wine vinegar. If you can't find Fresno chiles specifically, just swap for any similar pepper, such as serrano or jalapeño.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Warm the baking sheet
Place a baking sheet in the preheating oven.
Step 3: Season the potatoes
In a bowl, combine the potatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Butter the sheet tray
Add butter to the sheet tray and spread it around as it melts.
Step 5: Arrange the potatoes face-down
Add the potatoes to the sheet tray face down in a single layer.
Step 6: Roast the potatoes
Carefully return the tray to the oven and roast undisturbed for 25-30 minutes.
Step 7: Combine the chimichurri ingredients
In the meantime, prepare the chimichurri. Combine the shallot, spinach, parsley, garlic, salt, chile, and red wine vinegar in a bowl.
Step 8: Drizzle in the oil
Add the oil, stirring to combine.
Step 9: Serve the potatoes
When the potatoes are tender and crispy, transfer to a serving bowl, toss with chimichurri, and serve.
What can I do with leftover chimichurri?
Chimichurri is an Argentinian condiment that is traditionally used on top of the grilled meats and barbecue so iconic to the country. The zesty, garlicky flavor enhances smoky grilled meats, especially the fresh and meaty steaks Argentina is known for. This spinach chimichurri can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, or until the green is less vibrant and begins to turn brown.
If you have extra chimichurri (or make a second batch), spread it on steaks, grilled chicken, or flaky whitefish. You can even use the chimichurri as a marinade for steaks and other meats. You can also use it on sandwiches from grilled cheese to tuna melts for extra punchy flavor, or you could drizzle it on top of avocado toast loaded with cherry tomatoes. The uses for chimichurri go far beyond meat and fish, and the chunky sauce can be used anywhere you want a garlicky, fresh, herby flavor. Our favorite? Drizzled over roasted vegetables like broccoli or carrots — there is no better way to eat your veggies.
What can I serve with potatoes and chimichurri?
Roasted potatoes and chimichurri make an excellent side dish to protein-heavy mains, especially grilled meats and fish. Serve alongside reverse-seared strip steaks or ribeyes for a classic pairing, or opt for seared Chilean sea bass for a more delicate pescatarian option. For something quick and easy, saute juicy jumbo shrimp and serve with an extra drizzle of chimichurri. Because these potatoes have an Argentinian flair, try serving them alongside beef, black bean, or chicken empanadas.
If you have leftovers of your roasted potatoes and chimichurri, store them to serve later by putting them in airtight containers in the refrigerator. To preserve the color and freshness of the chimi, save any unused leftovers in a jar separate from the potatoes, which will need to be reheated before serving again. To reheat, roast in the oven until warm, or consider air-frying to revive the crispy texture. Then, toss with any extra chimichurri and enjoy (again).
- For the potatoes
- 1 ½ pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- For the chimichurri
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 cups baby spinach, minced (about ½ cup minced)
- 1 packed cup parsley, minced (about ¼ cup minced)
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon minced Fresno chile
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Place a baking sheet in the preheating oven.
- In a bowl, combine the potatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Add butter to the sheet tray and spread it around as it melts.
- Add the potatoes to the sheet tray face down in a single layer.
- Carefully return the tray to the oven and roast undisturbed for 25-30 minutes.
- In the meantime, prepare the chimichurri. Combine the shallot, spinach, parsley, garlic, salt, chile, and red wine vinegar in a bowl.
- Add the oil, stirring to combine.
- When the potatoes are tender and crispy, transfer to a serving bowl, toss with chimichurri, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|386
|Total Fat
|26.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|569.7 mg
|Protein
|4.8 g