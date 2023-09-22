Marinate Steak In Chimichurri To Maximize The Bold, Tangy Flavors
If you want to marinate your steak in bold, tangy flavors, there is nothing better than chimichurri. A staple of Argentinian cooking, fresh chimichurri is a concoction of olive oil, vinegar, parsley, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper. There is a red version that amps up the heat with the addition of chili flakes, but the standard green chimichurri is the more recognized, and more often used, of the two.
While parsley and garlic are the primary flavors of chimichurri, the vinegar provides the acidity required for a good marinade. When a steak is exposed to either a wet or dry marinade, the salt and acidity in the marinade work to break down the proteins in the meat, thereby loosening the flesh and allowing the marinade to penetrate the interior. This is how the steak gets more flavor, and also how it becomes more tender.
With chimichurri, a whole lot of bold flavors are injected directly into the meat. You've got the acidity of the vinegar, the astringent bite of the garlic, the herbaceous freshness of the parsley and oregano, and the peppery kick of the olive oil. Every single one of these ingredients works to maximize the flavor of the steak. And what you're left with afterward is a tender, extremely flavorful steak that is going to cook up amazingly.
Getting the marinade right
Before you even consider making the chimichurri marinade, you need to choose the right cut of steak. Look for ones that you know are relatively inexpensive and a little tough. Think flank steak, skirt steak, bottom round, or sirloin tip. All of these will benefit from the marinating time, for the longer they have to absorb flavor, the longer they have to tenderize too.
You can make your chimichurri well in advance of actually using it as a marinade. Allowing it to sit and mingle for a day or two is only going to amplify the flavors even more. To marinate the steak, coat the meat with the chimichurri sauce and let it sit for a minimum of 3 hours or up to overnight in the refrigerator. You need this time to allow the flavors to penetrate, and for the acidity in the marinade to tenderize the meat.
Afterward, bring the streak back up to room temperature, dry it, and grill or pan-fry it as you normally would. You can spoon whatever remaining sauce you have over the steak to add texture and even more flavor. But that steak should have a great bite and tang to it. Enjoy alongside a nice crisp beverage and some roasted vegetables. You won't be disappointed.