Marinate Steak In Chimichurri To Maximize The Bold, Tangy Flavors

If you want to marinate your steak in bold, tangy flavors, there is nothing better than chimichurri. A staple of Argentinian cooking, fresh chimichurri is a concoction of olive oil, vinegar, parsley, oregano, garlic, salt, and pepper. There is a red version that amps up the heat with the addition of chili flakes, but the standard green chimichurri is the more recognized, and more often used, of the two.

While parsley and garlic are the primary flavors of chimichurri, the vinegar provides the acidity required for a good marinade. When a steak is exposed to either a wet or dry marinade, the salt and acidity in the marinade work to break down the proteins in the meat, thereby loosening the flesh and allowing the marinade to penetrate the interior. This is how the steak gets more flavor, and also how it becomes more tender.

With chimichurri, a whole lot of bold flavors are injected directly into the meat. You've got the acidity of the vinegar, the astringent bite of the garlic, the herbaceous freshness of the parsley and oregano, and the peppery kick of the olive oil. Every single one of these ingredients works to maximize the flavor of the steak. And what you're left with afterward is a tender, extremely flavorful steak that is going to cook up amazingly.