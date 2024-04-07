15 Types Of Rum Cocktails From Around The World

Rum was born in Barbados many decades ago.Owing to this place of inception, there is an inherent tropical quality — or at least a predilection towards tropical flavors — in cocktails crafted with the spirit. Yet rum has established roots many miles from its origin point. Moreover, every major sugar-producing nation now makes its own rum. As a result, rum-based cocktails have changed. In fact, they become more and more innovative by the week, in a huge range of regions.

Each place rum has touched has produced a unique portfolio of libations. Local ingredients, influences, and legacies all play a delicious role. Wanna drink rum with a fascinating naval history? You need German grog. What about rum served in a Argentinean monument? Try the Buenos Aires zombie. Whether you're visiting any of these places or just want to take your palate on a world tour, we're here to help. These 15 rum cocktails from across the globe are sure to make you fall in love with this versatile spirit.