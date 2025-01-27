20-Minute Spaghettini With Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe
On weeknights when time is of the essence and you're in the mood for something delicious and satisfying, this easy spaghettini recipe with a rich garlic butter sauce fits the bill. With only six key ingredients and 20 minutes, you can whip up this creamy pasta that will send restaurant vibes and become a satisfying favorite. The combination of butter, garlic, and pasta is a classic combination and can be served alone or act as a base for any type of poultry, meat, fish, or vegetarian options, such as tofu or tempeh.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Growing up in an Italian household, pasta was a weekly staple. Meals were simpler then with fewer ingredients. This was always one of my favorites, proving that minimal ingredients can pack maximum flavor and give you that gourmet feeling." Read on to learn how to make another delicious weeknight dinner that you'll want to add to your meal rotation.
Gather the ingredients for 20-minutes spaghettini with garlic butter sauce
Chances are that you have most of the ingredients to make this recipe already in your kitchen. If you have to head out, you'll need garlic, parsley, and lemon from the produce aisle. Then, pick up some unsalted butter and Parmesan cheese. If you only have salted butter on hand, that will work fine — just cut back on the added salt in the recipe. Then, you'll need some spaghettini or thin spaghetti, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Boil a pot of water
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Step 2: Add butter to a skillet
Add the butter to a large skillet and bring the heat to medium-low.
Step 3: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and saute for 3–5 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce to a simmer until the pasta is done.
Step 4: Cook the pasta
When the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook according to the package directions.
Step 5: Drain the pasta
Drain the pasta, reserving ¾ cup of the pasta water.
Step 6: Add more ingredients
Add the pasta, Parmesan cheese, salt, and black pepper to the frying pan. Stir well. Add more pasta water, as needed, to reach your desired consistency.
Step 7: Top the pasta with parsley, and serve
Top the pasta with the chopped parsley and lemon zest before serving.
20-Minute Spaghettini With Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe
This easy, 20-minute pasta dish finds spaghettini in a creamy garlic butter sauce. It's perfect alongside meats, vegetarian proteins, or roasted vegetables.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces spaghettini (a.k.a. thin spaghetti)
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- ¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 lemon, zested
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Add the butter to a large skillet and bring the heat to medium-low.
- Add the garlic and saute for 3–5 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce to a simmer until the pasta is done.
- When the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook according to the package directions.
- Drain the pasta, reserving ¾ cup of the pasta water.
- Add the pasta, Parmesan cheese, salt, and black pepper to the frying pan. Stir well. Add more pasta water, as needed, to reach your desired consistency.
- Top the pasta with the chopped parsley and lemon zest before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|592
|Total Fat
|25.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|64.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|378.5 mg
|Protein
|21.8 g
What ingredient substitutions or additions can you make to this spaghettini with garlic butter recipe?
For starters, instead of spaghettini, you can use regular spaghetti (which is just a little thicker), linguine, or fettuccine. Switching pasta shapes altogether will work, as well. Try penne, rigatoni, or corkscrew. If you're in need of gluten-free pasta, there are many options to choose from. For a lower-carb option, you can use zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash.
For the butter, you can substitute vegan butter or olive oil to convert the recipe to vegan. In terms of cheese, vegan Parmesan or nutritional yeast work well, too. If you want a sharper cheese taste, go for Pecorino Romano, which offers a stronger flavor punch.
You can use many other types of fresh herbs as a garnish. Slivered basil, chopped chives, or fresh oregano leaves complement the dish nicely. If you like spicy food, a shake of red pepper flakes provides a little kick, and you can even add a dash of sriracha to heat things up.
What can you serve with garlic butter spaghettini?
When serving the garlic butter spaghettini, you have many options for pairing. A batch of roasted vegetables always makes a nice accompaniment. Add some trimmed asparagus, broccoli, sliced red peppers, and zucchini to a sheet pan, drizzle them with olive oil, salt and pepper, and roast at 400 F for 30 minutes for a simple side dish. A fresh green salad is another way to bring in some veggies and a pop of color. Try a caprese salad, a kale and corn salad, a classic Caesar salad, or a spinach and strawberry salad.
A simple soup, such as minestrone or tomato, basil will complement the pasta. You can even try something more elaborate, such as a Greek lemon orzo soup or potato leek soup. Some toasted garlic bread or seasoned focaccia will finish things off nicely.
For protein options, the pasta works well with lightly seasoned grilled or baked chicken. Za'atar seasoning provides a slight tang to complement the buttery richness of this dish, and these Za'atar chicken skewers will make for a beautiful presentation when served atop the pasta. You can prepare and serve scallops, salmon, or shrimp in this fashion, as well.