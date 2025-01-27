20-Minute Spaghettini With Garlic Butter Sauce Recipe

On weeknights when time is of the essence and you're in the mood for something delicious and satisfying, this easy spaghettini recipe with a rich garlic butter sauce fits the bill. With only six key ingredients and 20 minutes, you can whip up this creamy pasta that will send restaurant vibes and become a satisfying favorite. The combination of butter, garlic, and pasta is a classic combination and can be served alone or act as a base for any type of poultry, meat, fish, or vegetarian options, such as tofu or tempeh.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Growing up in an Italian household, pasta was a weekly staple. Meals were simpler then with fewer ingredients. This was always one of my favorites, proving that minimal ingredients can pack maximum flavor and give you that gourmet feeling." Read on to learn how to make another delicious weeknight dinner that you'll want to add to your meal rotation.