What Exactly Is An 'Aldi Finds' Product?

With over 2,400 locations in 40 states (according to data from ScrapeHero), Aldi grocery stores are taking over the Eastern hemisphere of the United States. Whether you go to an Aldi with a specific grocery list in mind or you're only running in to pick up an item or two, you'll most likely find your way to what many fans refer to as the "Aisle of Shame." While navigating Aldi's Aisle of Shame, you'll see rows upon rows of everything from garden equipment and rubber boots to holiday-shaped pasta and seasonal candies, many of which are classified as 'Aldi Finds.'

Aldi Finds are a series of limited-release items that encompass a wide range of products, and while they're often found in the Aisle of Shame, they can also be scattered throughout the store. Since Aldi is an international brand, you might hear these items referred to as "Special Buys," but the concept remains the same: These are items that differ from "Regular Buys" and only stay on shelves for a short period. The Aldi Finds products generally remain the same across multiple locations, though they don't last long. You can often use the price tag to decipher when you've picked up an Aldi Find, since Aldi Finds are white with red print while a yellow tag indicates a Regular Buy.