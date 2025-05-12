What Exactly Is An 'Aldi Finds' Product?
With over 2,400 locations in 40 states (according to data from ScrapeHero), Aldi grocery stores are taking over the Eastern hemisphere of the United States. Whether you go to an Aldi with a specific grocery list in mind or you're only running in to pick up an item or two, you'll most likely find your way to what many fans refer to as the "Aisle of Shame." While navigating Aldi's Aisle of Shame, you'll see rows upon rows of everything from garden equipment and rubber boots to holiday-shaped pasta and seasonal candies, many of which are classified as 'Aldi Finds.'
Aldi Finds are a series of limited-release items that encompass a wide range of products, and while they're often found in the Aisle of Shame, they can also be scattered throughout the store. Since Aldi is an international brand, you might hear these items referred to as "Special Buys," but the concept remains the same: These are items that differ from "Regular Buys" and only stay on shelves for a short period. The Aldi Finds products generally remain the same across multiple locations, though they don't last long. You can often use the price tag to decipher when you've picked up an Aldi Find, since Aldi Finds are white with red print while a yellow tag indicates a Regular Buy.
What to know about changing Aldi Finds
The Aldi Finds that you spot in February won't necessarily be the same as the ones you find in August because Aldi Finds fluctuate depending on the season. In February, you might pick up early St. Patrick's Day decor or Valentine's Day baking kits, while in August, you'll find Fall decor and pumpkin-themed products. We even ranked 18 holiday foods and drinks in the Aldi Finds category, so you don't need to wonder. These products don't last long, not just because Aldi takes things off the shelf but because they often sell out. There are hoards of dedicated Aldi fans with threads on Reddit where shoppers discuss the latest and greatest in exclusive Aldi Finds. There's even a robust Facebook group dedicated to sniffing out highly-rated Aldi Finds.
Aldi Finds aren't spontaneous, though shoppers are often pleasantly surprised when they browse the beloved Aisle of Shame. The grocery store changes up its Aldi Finds on a weekly basis, teasing upcoming products in its weekly lineup both in-store and online. You can grab some Aldi Finds through the website, but only if the particular item is in stock at your local store, as Aldi doesn't ship cross-country. Aldi states on its website that the Aldi Finds section undergoes continuous testing, and the store will occasionally make an item permanent if it performs well enough. Here's to hoping that the Specialty Selected Cheese Pairing Spread Set becomes a year-round offering!