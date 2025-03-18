How To Decipher Aldi's Price Tags To Get The Best Deal

Aldi is famous for having one of the best shopping experiences. The stores aren't a maze, the items are not constantly rearranged, the prices are low, and the cashiers move with the speed of light. But Aldi still shares an interesting similarity with certain other large grocery store chains: the need to decipher price tags. Just like you have to know how to decipher Costco price tags for the best possible deal, so, too, you need to master the art at Aldi. Thankfully, it's pretty straightforward — Aldi's price tags are color-coded, with each color combination carrying a different meaning.

Most of the price tags you'll see at Aldi are yellow, green, and white. The pricing print on them is black. These are the standard price tags used for the store's regular stock — the items are available throughout the year and routinely get restocked. Seasonal items may also carry this same price tag color combination, but with a special note indicating the product is only available for a limited time. If the price tag is blue or sporting a blue sticker, the item in question is a brand-new arrival.

When you're trying to save money at the grocery store, your favorite color at Aldi should be red. A yellow tag with red print indicates the item is on sale, looking to be cleared out; it's likely one of the best deals. The other two red tags are Aldi Finds and Aldi Savers.