10 Kinder's BBQ Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If BBQ sauce happens to be your condiment of choice, then you're likely familiar with Kinder's and its long list of BBQ-adjacent offerings. Of course, the brand does have more than just BBQ sauce in its product repertoire — Kinder's seasonings are also quite popular, for example — but there's no denying that BBQ sauce is one hot item in the brand's lineup. As such, you'll find quite a few flavors from Kinder's that extend far beyond the typical original or hot flavors, delving into a world of fruity finds and bold garlic explorations.

Although I can't say that BBQ sauce is my absolute favorite condiment out there, it's definitely up there on my list. I've dabbled in plenty of store-bought BBQ sauce brands and happen to be a big fan of Kinder's sauces in general, so I put 10 of its BBQ sauces to the test to pinpoint the best (and worst) one. While all of the sauces on this list offered up generally similar base flavors (which is to say, they were all going for some sort of take on BBQ sauce), they ultimately boasted various additions and complexities that made them differ significantly. Successful sauce flavors managed to balance any sweet, tangy, and possibly spicy flavors well, while those less successful flavors — including one flavor that stood out as the worst by a landslide — missed the mark entirely.