Why Carolina Gold Sauce Works Well On More Than Just Pork

There are multiple types of barbecue sauce that are popular in South Carolina, but a tangy, yellow-hued version might be the most versatile of the bunch. Carolina gold sauce has origins in the 18th century when German immigrants arrived and began to settle in the United States, particularly in South Carolina, bringing with them their beloved pairing of mustard and sausages. Carolina gold sauce is tangy and bright without being too spicy, as its base and color come from mostly yellow mustard combined with apple cider vinegar, sweetener, and spices. That sweetener often includes honey, and the can have ketchup or tomato puree in, too, as well as Worcestershire sauce. Never tried it? Fans of honey mustard will surely love this golden sauce.

Carolina gold sauce is obviously great for improving your pulled pork sandwiches and barbecued meats, especially meats with a high fat content, as the acidity in the sauce balances out the richness in most meats. But there are so many other great applications for the tangy sauce other than just rich, slow-cooked meats.

Carolina gold sauce is a great marinade for chicken, as the acid from apple cider vinegar helps tenderize the meat without breaking it down beyond recognition. Alternatively, just toss your freshly baked or fried chicken wings in a bowl with gold sauce. Even hearty fish like halibut or swordfish could benefit from a very brief marinade in gold sauce followed by a low and slow oven-bake so that the sugars in the sauce don't burn with high heat.