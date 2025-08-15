This Carolina BBQ-Style Honey Mustard Recipe Is Sweet And Tangy

The list of BBQ sauce styles is a long one. One popular variety, honey mustard BBQ sauce, with its delicate balance of sweet honey, sharp mustard, and complex flavorings, is a perfect accompaniment to a wide variety of foods. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a honey mustard sauce inspired by South Carolina BBQ. Rather than being red and ketchup based, this kind of BBQ sauce has a bright gold color from yellow mustard, its traditional main ingredient. It's bold, tangy, and sweet from the mixture of mustard, spices, vinegar, and sweet additions.

This recipe starts with yellow mustard and honey for the classic balance of acidity and sweetness that characterizes honey mustard, and brown sugar is added for extra sweetness, richness, and a hint of molasses flavor. Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, a variety of spices, and a touch of cayenne pepper deepen the flavor to complete the sauce. If you love heat, simply add hot sauce to give it the perfect spicy kick, and if you like your sauces even sweeter, substitute ketchup for the tomato paste.

Reach for this sauce as a tasty finishing touch for grilled meats and French fries, use it to flavor roasted vegetables, or liven up coleslaw with honey mustard instead of mayo. You'll hardly believe how easy it to make this honey mustard BBQ sauce at home. The recipe is ready in under 15 minutes and will reward you with restaurant-quality sauce you can enjoy during BBQ season and beyond.