Swap Mayo With This Popular Dipping Sauce For Zestier Coleslaw

There are a myriad of ways to boost the flavor of coleslaw, from pre-marinating your shredded cabbage to using unusual spices. However, if you're looking for a super-easy way to elevate your slaw using only pantry ingredients, you need to swap your regular mayo dressing for a tangy honey mustard dipping sauce. This simple switch creates a zestier coleslaw that has a gentle kiss of heat, a delicate sweetness, and a moreish creamy texture.

Honey mustard is typically a blend of mayo, honey, mustard, and a dash of acid (either from vinegar or lemon juice). Powdered seasonings, such as cayenne or black pepper, and freshly chopped herbs can also be included for extra flavor and visual appeal. While honey mustard makes the perfect addition to a cheese board, turkey sandwich, or chicken salad, it's also a flavorful substitute for some of the classic mayo in a homemade coleslaw dressing recipe for several reasons.

First, when the honey and mustard combines with the mayo, it creates a dressing with a looser viscosity that's perfect for evenly coating each shard of shredded cabbage. Secondly, the dressing has a beautiful balance of flavor that's totally customizable. All you need to do is taste as you go and add an extra dash of honey for a sweeter finish or dollop in more mustard for a punchier, zestier kick. The mayo acts as the perfect neutral base, allowing you to personalize your dressing to your tastes.