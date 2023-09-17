Honey Mustard Deserves A Spot On Your Next Cheese Board

Honey mustard is a supreme condiment because it has a delicate balance of sweet and tangy. That flavor combination pairs well with lots of foods including as a dip for chicken tenders or pretzels, a spread on sandwiches, a salad dressing, and as a marinade for salmon. You can really use it on anything — but have you tried it with hunks of cheese? It's a delicious pairing, which is why we suggest your next cheese board contains a ramekin of honey mustard for everyone's dipping pleasure.

You've probably had honey mustard from a slew of fast food restaurants, or maybe you've picked up a bottle at the grocery store. Sure, those varieties are delicious, but let's break down what goes into honey mustard, because it's certainly easy to make at home, and you probably have most of the ingredients in your kitchen pantry already. Honey mustard consists of honey, Dijon or yellow mustard (or a combination of the two), mayonnaise, and a blend of spices like garlic and onion powders, and paprika. Some variations use lemon juice or vinegar for acidity while others skip the mayo and use oil instead.