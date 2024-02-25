Creole Mustard Is The Spiced Condiment You Need In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What do you like on your sandwiches? For many people, mayo is the go-to option. But mustard is a flexible condiment. With its many varieties, mustard is a culinary ingredient that can be used in ways never imagined for mayonnaise. Its tangy zest can upgrade an everyday sandwich, grace a gourmet meal, or reinvent an old standby.

Some of the most popular types of mustard are regional, such as Bavarian, Dijon, and Düsseldorf. But one style that you don't want to miss is Creole mustard. A local favorite in New Orleans, Creole mustard is used in recipes featuring pork chops, chicken, seafood, and much more. It spices up side dishes and sandwiches, and is an excellent addition to your charcuterie boards.

While it's not as well known as other varieties, Creole mustard's preparation makes it unique. Depending on where you buy it or the recipe used, it features a host of sweet, savory, and spicy ingredients, making this mustard quite distinctive. If you've never tried it, it's time to add this condiment to your culinary toolbox, as it makes the perfect secret ingredient to dazzle your dinner guests.