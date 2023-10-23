Try Dijon Mustard To Give A Tangy Punch To Your Scrambled Eggs
As a quick and simple breakfast dish, scrambled eggs will forever be a classic. Whether you like them soft and fluffy or prefer them on the harder side, scrambled eggs are a reliable breakfast fave. A dash of salt and pepper is all you need for some solid scrambled eggs, but a spoonful of Dijon mustard can elevate your eggs with a tangy punch.
Made with white wine and black or brown mustard seeds, Dijon mustard infuses scrambled eggs with a peppery, slightly pungent taste. As an added bonus, Dijon mustard helps to hold the various textures of the eggs together, resulting in scrambled eggs that are smooth and creamy.
When you whisk the eggs in a bowl, add a tablespoon or two of Dijon mustard to enhance the eggs without overpowering them. Scramble them as normal, adding a splash of cream for the fluffiest scrambled eggs possible. Garnish with chives or fresh dill, and enjoy!
What to pair with Dijon mustard scrambled eggs
Scrambled eggs like these are decadent enough to eat on their own — but with such an incredible taste, why would you? Thanks to the rich, tangy taste of Dijon mustard, scrambled eggs on toast is elevated to a whole new level. Spread some apricot jam onto the toast before adding the scrambled eggs on top. Finish off with strips of smoked ham for sweet, tangy, and umami flavors in every bite.
Take the recipe from breakfast to lunch by turning these Dijon mustard-infused scrambled eggs into a creamy egg salad. Rather than boiling, peeling, and chopping the eggs, mimic the same texture by scrambling them on medium-high heat so they cook all the way through. Using a fork or spatula, separate the eggs into smaller pieces, then mix in the Dijon mustard as well as olive oil, mayonnaise, and apple cider vinegar. Garnish with capers, chives, and red onions, and spoon it between toasted English muffins.