Try Dijon Mustard To Give A Tangy Punch To Your Scrambled Eggs

As a quick and simple breakfast dish, scrambled eggs will forever be a classic. Whether you like them soft and fluffy or prefer them on the harder side, scrambled eggs are a reliable breakfast fave. A dash of salt and pepper is all you need for some solid scrambled eggs, but a spoonful of Dijon mustard can elevate your eggs with a tangy punch.

Made with white wine and black or brown mustard seeds, Dijon mustard infuses scrambled eggs with a peppery, slightly pungent taste. As an added bonus, Dijon mustard helps to hold the various textures of the eggs together, resulting in scrambled eggs that are smooth and creamy.

When you whisk the eggs in a bowl, add a tablespoon or two of Dijon mustard to enhance the eggs without overpowering them. Scramble them as normal, adding a splash of cream for the fluffiest scrambled eggs possible. Garnish with chives or fresh dill, and enjoy!