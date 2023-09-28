Mustard Is The Unexpected Addition For Extra Rich Brownies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Looking to give your fudgy brownie recipe a makeover? Just add mustard. Odd as it may sound, the tangy condiment isn't just for slathering over deli meats and whisking into salad dressings. It actually serves a purpose when used in baked goods like brownies — even if it might be the last ingredient to cross your mind when dreaming of desserts.

Most of the pungency mustard possesses comes from its main ingredient, the zesty mustard seed. Seeing as seeds (whole or crushed) are then mixed with a host of ingredients including sour vinegar, mustard definitely boasts a prominent degree of spice and tang. According to Mandy Naglich, food journalist, advanced cicerone, and author of How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life, it's precisely this tartness that can amplify the earthy and bitter cocoa flavors in brownies. As a result, this intensifies our perception of the desserts' decadence, proving its validity as a successful flavor booster.

Additionally, working mustard into brownies helps reign in the overall sweetness. Despite the fact that almost every recipe calls for the inclusion of bitter cocoa powder, brownies can still be fairly saccharine thanks to other ingredients like a cup of sugar or sweetened chocolate chips. Consequently, piquant mustard can juxtapose this sweetness all while adding another facet of flavor, and improving texture.