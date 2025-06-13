Our Homemade Yum Yum Sauce Recipe Is Made For Dipping Vegetables

If you love adding sauces to anything and everything, and you especially love those sauces with a tangy kick, then this homemade yum yum sauce from recipe developer Miriam Hahn will be right up your alley. With just a handful of kitchen staples, you can make that creamy pink sauce that's such a staple at Japanese-American hibachi restaurants. Yum yum sauce has a creamy texture that's sweet, tangy, and spicy all at the same time. It boasts notes of tomato and vinegar and is thick and silky. The sauce makes a great accompaniment to grilled or baked meat, roasted or raw vegetables, or delicate seafood. You could also use it to layer on sandwiches or add it to a buddha bowl.

"One of my favorite things about this yum yum sauce recipe is you don't need to pull out any appliances," Hahn says. "Just a simple bowl and whisk will do the trick." She also notes that yum yum sauce will last for up to five days in the fridge if kept in an airtight container, and there really is no limit to the amount of foods you can dunk into this creamy, tangy stuff.