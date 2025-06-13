Our Homemade Yum Yum Sauce Recipe Is Made For Dipping Vegetables
If you love adding sauces to anything and everything, and you especially love those sauces with a tangy kick, then this homemade yum yum sauce from recipe developer Miriam Hahn will be right up your alley. With just a handful of kitchen staples, you can make that creamy pink sauce that's such a staple at Japanese-American hibachi restaurants. Yum yum sauce has a creamy texture that's sweet, tangy, and spicy all at the same time. It boasts notes of tomato and vinegar and is thick and silky. The sauce makes a great accompaniment to grilled or baked meat, roasted or raw vegetables, or delicate seafood. You could also use it to layer on sandwiches or add it to a buddha bowl.
"One of my favorite things about this yum yum sauce recipe is you don't need to pull out any appliances," Hahn says. "Just a simple bowl and whisk will do the trick." She also notes that yum yum sauce will last for up to five days in the fridge if kept in an airtight container, and there really is no limit to the amount of foods you can dunk into this creamy, tangy stuff.
To make this recipe, you need a few simple condiments like mayonnaise, ketchup, rice vinegar, and sriracha. Then make sure you have some sugar, and you are good to go. If you don't have rice vinegar on hand, use apple cider vinegar, or white wine vinegar. If you don't have sriracha, feel free to substitute with hot sauce like Tabasco or a chili garlic sauce.
Homemade Yum Yum Sauce Recipe
This creamy, sweet, and tangy yum yum sauce requires only 5 ingredients and pairs well with veggies, steak, shrimp, and more.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons sriracha
Directions
- Add the mayonnaise and ketchup to a medium bowl.
- Whisk the ingredients together until smooth and creamy.
- Add the rice vinegar, sugar, and sriracha.
- Whisk again to fully combine.
- Cover the sauce and put in the fridge to chill for 1 hour.
- Transfer the yum yum sauce to a serving bowl and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|294
|Total Fat
|29.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|6.3 g
|Sodium
|355.2 mg
|Protein
|0.1 g
What is the history behind yum yum sauce?
Although yum yum sauce is often front and center at Japanese hibachi steakhouses in the U.S., it actually isn't a traditional Japanese sauce, but rather an American-born one. Specifically, yum yum sauce was created to appeal to Americans dining in Japanese restaurants, and though we don't know exactly when the sauce first made its appearance in a restaurant, we do know when it became bottled and commercialized. The start of it all was spearheaded in 2012 by Terry Ho, the owner of a teppanyaki restaurant in Georgia. He incorporated this sauce and noted it was a favorite of his customers, and he promptly began commercially producing the sauce under the name Terry Ho's Yum Yum Sauce. If you peruse the condiment aisle at any major grocery store, there's a very good chance you'll see Ho's sauce on the shelf.
Along with hibachi and teppanyaki type of establishments, you can also find yum yum sauce in Asian fusion restaurants, sushi restaurants, and mobile food trucks that serve poke bowls, or grilled skewers. It is also known as spicy mayo, house sauce, white sauce, or shrimp sauce.
What are some different versions of yum yum sauce?
A key factor of yum yum sauce is that it has a smooth, creamy consistency, and that's where a mayo base becomes essential. Otherwise, there is some room to experiment with yum yum sauce and make it all your own. For a spicy version, go heavy on the sriracha and include cayenne pepper and red chili flakes. For more of a savory, garlicky feel, fresh or roasted garlic can be included. Add smoked paprika or chipotle powder for a smoky yum yum sauce that would pair particularly well with barbecued meats. A brighter version includes lemon juice and lemon zest, and this would be especially nice with grilled shrimp or scallops.
There are many sweeter versions of yum yum sauce that include more sugar or other sweeteners like coconut sugar, honey, maple syrup, date syrup, or agave. These tend to be low on the heat level and more suitable for those who prefer mild sauces. You can even get creative and make a vegan version of yum yum sauce with vegan mayo or blended silken tofu.