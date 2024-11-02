11 Apple Cider Vinegar Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one of the best ingredients you can use to use to brighten the flavor of coleslaw, give your barbecue sauce balance, and cut through the richness of smoked pulled pork. Aside from cooking, ACV is a natural household cleaner for anything from coffee pots to your hair. Additionally, research has shown that the acidic vinegar has health benefits. Healthline reports fat-free, calorie-free ACV could help with weight loss, reduce cholesterol, and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Though additional research is necessary to validate these claims, companies are capitalizing on consumer interest by offering a range of ACV liquids, tonics, and shots. Many bottle their products unpasteurized and unfiltered and include a mix of acetic acid bacteria known as the mother. This vinegar mother is comprised of web-like cellulose that converts fermented apple cider juice into vinegar. Nutritionists believe that the probiotic qualities of the liquid are the most beneficial part of the vinegar, though further research is needed to confirm this theory.

With so many brands offering ACV, it can be confusing finding the one that is the best for you. I shopped at my local grocery store and on Amazon to gather various options. I examined the history behind each brand and assessed its production process, price range, availability, and most importantly, its taste. As an avid user of ACV for its potential health benefits, I have used my product experience to assist in ranking some of the top apple cider vinegar brands.

