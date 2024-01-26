How Long Apple Cider Vinegar Lasts And What To Look For When It Goes Bad

Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, is a versatile condiment that should be part of your standard pantry inventory. The bright, fruity acidity found in the bottle makes it a popular addition to a variety of recipes, including vinaigrettes, barbeque sauces, and quick pickles. ACV stands out compared to other vinegars because it's often bottled unpasteurized with particles of the active vinegar mother visible in the container, which makes the liquid look cloudy. This might make you think it's spoiled, but those floating strands are actually a natural component of the vinegar. However, if the bottle contains mold, it's time to throw it out.

The great news is that the shelf life of apple cider vinegar is quite long. This is thanks to its acidic nature, which acts as a natural preservative. Unopened bottles of apple cider vinegar can last for an extended period — often up to five years or more when stored under the proper conditions. However, the flavor and quality may start to diminish over time.

Once opened, the shelf life of apple cider vinegar is influenced by factors such as exposure to air, light, and temperature. In general, opened bottles of ACV remain at their best quality for about 2 years. While the vinegar doesn't necessarily spoil or become unsafe to consume, its flavor profile may change, and it might lose some of its potency.