The Best Craft Hard Ciders To Drink In 2024, According To Industry Experts

Falling leaves. Cozy sweaters. Apple picking. It's fall, y'all! And with the change in season comes a primal need for fall's favorite beverage. No, we're not talking pumpkin spice lattes. It's time to pour yourself a glass of hard cider.

Apple cider is unfiltered juice from apples, and hard cider is apple cider (or the juice of other fruits) that has fermented into an alcoholic beverage. Similar to winemaking, yeast is allowed to consume the sugars in the fruit juice and convert it into alcohol. This differentiates cider-making from brewing beer, which relies on grains instead of fruit.

Hard cider is made and consumed anywhere apples are grown. In Spain, sidra is a Basque tradition that dates back to the first century. French cidre, alongside poiré (pear cider) and calvados, uses fruit from northwest France. In the United Kingdom, cider dates back to Roman times and the UK is the largest cider market in the world. In the United States, craft hard cider's popularity is on the rise following craft beer and spirits.

It's hard to know where to start when staring at your liquor store's cider selection. We asked two experts — Bryan Wos, general manager of Mr. B's Wine & Spirits at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado, and Quinessa Solomon, director of marketing and events at The Northman Beer & Cider Garden in Chicago, Illinois — to share the ciders they're excited to be sipping in 2024. These are the bottles and cans you won't want to miss this fall.