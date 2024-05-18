When It Comes To Hard Cider, This Cidermaker Wants You To Think Beyond Apples

In recent years, there has been a surge in hard cider popularity across the U.S. It's a little surprising since hard cider almost disappeared in America at one point. When you think of this popular spiked beverage, it's normal for apples to come to mind. We get it. However, the expert cidermaker Tasting Table recently spoke to wants you to think beyond apples when it comes to hard cider. Peter Yi, co-founder and head cidermaker at Brooklyn Cider House stated, "Pears are great for making perry (pear cider), cherries or even blueberries can make a good cider and fruit wine."

Pears, especially when ripened, are often sweeter than apples, making pear cider less tart than apple cider. As for blueberries, they are often available year around, making them an accessible fruit to produce ciders with, plus they add a pronounced blueberry taste. On pears and blueberries, Yi added, "Also, they work well in co-ferments with apples, which some cidermakers are doing right now." Apples can make the ciders tarty, and the inclusion of sweeter fruits can sweeten the cider overall.