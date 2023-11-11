10 Tips You Need For Homemade Apple Cider

Making homemade pressed apple cider is a delightful way to enjoy the surfeit of apples in the fall — there's nothing quite like a glass of hard cider or a mug of mulled cider to get you in the spirit of the upcoming cold weather. It's a versatile beverage, too: dress it up in cocktails, swig it straight from the gallon jug, or boil it down and turn it into syrup for apple cider doughnuts.

But what about pressing your own cider? Many people shy away, thinking it's a complicated process that requires specialized equipment. While there are a few necessary tools, the process itself is pretty simple (and the tools can be DIY or snatched from your own kitchen). Plus, there's nothing like drinking a glass of freshly pressed cider.

I have a decade of experience making hard and soft cider from apples harvested from the orchard in my backyard and many seasons more of turning discounted ugly produce at farmer's markets into a winter's worth of cider. It's easy to press your own cider (and maybe ferment it into a festive beverage for the holiday season). Following are some tips and tricks for getting the most out of your apples. Use them as you design your perfect fall beverage — pressing cider is an art form as much as it is a process. Feel free to experiment with different apple varieties and techniques to find the flavor profile you like the best.