12 Best Spirits For Spiked Cider

When the wind starts to blow and the leaves begin to change, and when sweaters and jackets are donned to ward off cooling temperatures, it can only mean one thing: Apples are in season. And with so many different types of apples, the ways to enjoy them are endless. You could whip up some sweet applesauce, bake an apple pie, or, our favorite, sip on a glass of apple cider.

We love drinking apple cider straight out of the fridge over ice almost as much as we enjoy sipping it out of a steaming hot mug. Full of spices and sweet fruit, apple cider is autumn in a glass. While cider on its own is absolutely delicious, there is one thing that can make it better: liquor. Spiked cider is a great drink option for parties, especially if you set up a serve-yourself bar so your guests can pick their favorite spirit. But which spirit goes best with apple cider? There are those who would pick bourbon or rye without batting an eyelash. But there are others who swear tequila or rum are the only ways to go.

It turns out that they're all right in their own ways. Each one of these spirits brings a different nuance and turns the classic cider into something really special — and which one you choose is totally up to you. We know staring at all those bottles on the shelf can be overwhelming, so we picked our favorites to help you out.