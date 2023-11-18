Boozy Apple Cider For Thanksgiving Recipe

This boozy apple cider cocktail is an effervescent autumnal cocktail that isn't overly sweet. It's easy enough to sip on the couch while watching your favorite show, but also festive enough to pass on golden gilded trays as guests trickle into your for Thanksgiving or the Christmas season.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, what makes the boozy apple cider is the combination of whiskey, sparkling cider, and refreshing apple juice. It feels like an evening at the fair, with the smell of apple cider donuts tingling at your nose. But the heart of the drink is the sugar-cinnamon rim, adding sweetness and balance to this sparkling cocktail. For those who can't find sparkling hard cider or prefer to make their drink less alcoholic, sparkling water can provide a great alternative. Just make sure to buy apple juice that is sweetened only slightly, if at all, to not overwhelm the palate or overshadow the base spirits.

And the best part is, this cocktail can easily be made individually or pre-mixed in a pitcher and then poured into glasses on demand. Simply prep glasses with the cinnamon-sugar rim, and set them beside the pitcher. To keep the bubbles fresh, keep the hard cider or sparkling water separate from the pitcher, allowing guests to top it off at their leisure.