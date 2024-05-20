How To Create The Ultimate Cider Tasting Just Like An Expert

Hard cider is an enigmatic member of the alcohol family. We drink it like a beer but we think of it almost as a wine. This unusual limbo state that hard cider exists in can make it difficult to know how to incorporate it into our drinking traditions. An alcohol tasting is a great way to explore all of the great drinks available to us, but a cider tasting doesn't necessarily work the same way as a whiskey tasting. To help us understand how to create the ultimate cider tasting, we talked to Peter Yi, co-founder and head cidermaker at Brooklyn Cider House.

"A good selection would include still and sparkling," Yi told us. "As well as dry and off-dry ciders." This makes cider tastings sound a lot more like a wine tasting than anything else. Even the terminology is similar, though the lower alcohol content in cider means you probably don't need to spit it out like you would in a wine tasting (which has its own considerations).

"For a well-rounded tasting, I would recommend trying three sparkling and three still ciders," Yi continued. "Ranging from dry to off-dry and perhaps semi-sweet." The idea is to put together a collection of hard ciders that offer different flavor profiles and nuances that the group can then discuss. "You should try a dry sparkling, dry still, off-dry sparkling and off-dry still cider, plus a semi-sweet one and a pet-nat or methode champenoise sparkling one. Pet-nat and methode champenoise are sparkling wine styles that are now used in cidermaking too."