The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Tasting Wine, According To An Expert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At a lively dinner party, you find yourself standing in front of an elegant selection of wines. You pick up a glass of red with your pinky up, swirl the wine around, and take a sip. You've heard terms like bouquet, body, oaky, finish, and so on, but your perceptions of these things are vague at best, and you lack the confidence to ascribe the terms. All you can think is, "This just tastes like wine..."

According to Mandy Naglich, Food Journalist, Advanced Cicerone, and Author of "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life," in an exclusive conversation with Tasting Table, the mistake is overthinking and "trying too hard" to describe the wine. Naglich observes that people often strive for poetic or elaborate descriptors, mentioning "gravel by a summer spring" or "saddles at a dude ranch." But, like eyes adjusting to a dark room, the perception of these details will take some time to develop. She elaborates, "These examples ... are built upon the simple tasting notes of "earth" and "leather." Instead of stressing out about the inability to identify complex flavors or aromas, Naglich suggests a simpler approach. "When someone is really struggling to find anything other than "grapes in a wine, it's helpful to calm down a little and think about comparisons."