The 3 Things You Need For An Expert-Approved Whiskey Tasting

Organizing a whiskey tasting is an ideal hostessing activity to bring your friends together in a casual and fun setting. A bit of planning can help you create the best possible experience of whiskey tasting so you, too, can relax and enjoy a poured dram or two (or three). We spoke to Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, co-founders of Lodestar Whiskey, to get tips on the best way to organize an unforgettable tasting at home.

Though booze will be the obvious focus of your evening, Axster and von Schroder advise whiskey-tasting hosts to stock up on salty snacks to provide to guests. "We love salted potato chips and peanuts," the duo encouraged. "Plain crackers are also a great palate cleanser in between tasting different whiskies." Not only can sustenance help keep the party going, but giving palates a bit of savory variation in between sampling blends can awaken and refresh appetites.

Stocking up on droppers can also be helpful, so you can set out water for guests to add drops to the whiskeys served. The Lodestar Whiskey experts suggest that after a dram is tasted straight, adding "a few drops of water" can reveal new aspects of the label's tasting profile. "Adding water will open the whiskey up and let you taste the sweeter notes in the whiskey," they said. "We also like to keep rocks on hand, as adding ice will also unlock different flavors and aromas in our opinion."