The Best Glass For Drinking Whiskey Neat Is A Glencairn. Here's Why

You're starting to flesh out your whiskey collection and it's looking great. You've got some daily sippers, a couple of bottles for special occasions, and a handful you can pull out at a party and not feel bad if they're gone before the night is through. At this point, you're likely looking at the ceramic mugs you've been serving whiskey in and wondering if it's time to upgrade the glassware.

There are plenty of options to choose from and each design choice excels at some aspects while falling short in other ways. But if you enjoy drinking your whiskey neat, there's a clear winner — the Glencairn. You've likely seen one before even if you aren't familiar with the name. Glencairns are a little like a slimmer version of a snifter or a modern tulip glass. They have a sturdy, stemless base, a slightly bulbous body, and a tapered mouth.

All of these design choices create the perfect vessel for appreciating a whiskey's features. The stemless base may not be the most important aspect, but it's not irrelevant. It avoids the fragile aesthetic of a brittle stem and influences how you hold the glass, preventing you from heating the whiskey with your hands. The wide body helps the whiskey breathe as it sits and helps trap the aromas which are then funneled directly into your nostrils thanks to the narrow size of the rim.