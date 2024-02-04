What's The Difference Between Glencairn And Snifter Bourbon Glasses?

As with most subcultures, certain features of the bourbon community make almost no sense to an outsider but can be a source of heated debate for its members. Having a strong preference about the type of glass you drink your bourbon from makes about as much sense to casual drinkers as foodies having strong opinions about what type of plate their food arrives on. But trust us, it does actually matter.

To help illustrate why it's so important, let's look at two popular glasses in the bourbon world — the Glencairn and the snifter. As you can see, they're both made of glass and glass only. What matters is the shape. There are essentially three parts to a bourbon glass' design: the mouth, the body, and the stem. If you were to look straight at the glass; the mouth is the top, the body is the middle, and the stem is the bottom.

The shape of each part of the glass is going to affect how you hold it and how you drink it, both of which are going to impact the sensory experience of the drink. This is what makes bourbon glasses different from plates. Your plate doesn't change your food. At best, it's an aesthetic boost. Bourbon glasses, on the other hand, do change the drink's characteristics. The biggest impact is on smell, but taste is affected as well. Just remember to drink from whatever glass you enjoy, regardless of what others think.