How To Drink Brandy Like A True Connoisseur

Brandy is a spirit that can be both a homely tipple and a connoisseur's passion. On the bottom shelf, it's a punchy addition to desserts. The top shelf, however, offers aficionados endless opportunities for enjoyment, exploration, and inspiration.

At its simplest, brandy is a spirit distilled from fermented fruit. Think wine, given the whiskey treatment. By developing your understanding of the key factors that influence its flavor, texture, color, and production, you can learn how to drink brandy like a true connoisseur. A healthy working knowledge of brandy's history, traditions, and the nuts and bolts of connoisseurship is also essential when taking your appreciation of the spirit to the next level.

Having worked as a brand ambassador and marketer in spirits for several years, I've run my fair share of training sessions and masterclasses. Several questions always arise when people want to level up their experience with their drink of choice. There's a lot to learn in the historic world of brandy, but a straightforward guide can turn a casual sipper into a genuine connoisseur.