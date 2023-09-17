Grappa: The Often Misunderstood Italian Brandy

To the uninitiated, the thought of Grappa may still conjure the tear-inducing firewater it once was, but new and improved distillation practices have transformed the once vile beverage into something to be savored and enjoyed as an after-dinner drink and in cocktails. It's a fragrant elixir with a taste influenced by the grape — or grapes in blended varieties — that produced the primary ingredient, pomace. Like brandy and cognac, two grape-based cordials long considered top-shelf liqueurs, today's Grappa is a nuanced beverage influenced by where it's produced, the distilling method, and the aging process, among other factors. Flavors can range from fresh and floral to rich and chocolatey.

Experts suggest exploring Grappa's nuances layer by layer, first by focusing on aroma or bouquet. From scent alone, an experienced palate will be able to discern the varietal of the grape that produced the pomace, tuning into subtle hints about its provenance. The Grappa Guy advises swirling the Grappa before gently puffing across the top of the glass and taking a moment to savor the aroma, followed by a tiny sip to prepare your palate, then a second sip to savor the nuanced complexity. When it comes to taste, it would take an algorithm to define the myriad components that go into each individual blend. It usually tends toward the dry side but can be fruity depending on the grape of origin. Suffice it to say, there's something for everyone — but it may take a round or two of tastings to choose a personal favorite.