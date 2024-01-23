The Unique Origin Story Behind Neat Bourbon Glasses

Order a bourbon Neat at your local bar and you'll probably get a shot served straight up in a rocks glass. If you happen to be sampling the wares at a bourbon-centric venue though, you may find yourself sipping from a glass that looks more like a mini-vase than barware. If so, what you have in your hand is the ultimate tasting glass; a finely tuned vessel crafted to reveal even the most subtle nuances of bourbon. It's called Neat, an acronym for naturally engineered aroma technology. The prototype for the specially engineered barware was created by accident in 2002. It all came about because its inventor forgot to run his dishwasher.

In the early 2000s, George Manska, a longtime engineer with Ford Motor Company, met Dale Chihuly, a world-renowned glass artist, at a wine-tasting event. The two got to talking, and Manska came away from the conversation inspired to try his hand at glass blowing. He didn't have much luck. In fact, most of his creations ended up tucked away in a storage cabinet. Then one day, Manska was about to pour himself a shot of Scotch when he realized he was out of clean glasses. The company website shares the tale. "I noticed my 'mistake' glass on the shelf," Manska said. "It seemed to be calling, 'Try me!'" He grabbed the glass, poured himself a couple of fingers, took a sip, and realized he was tasting depths of the whiskey he had never previously experienced.