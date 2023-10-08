The Expert-Approved Way To Taste Whiskey For Maximum Flavor

Real whiskey fans know that there's a difference between drinking whiskey and tasting it. But how do the rest of us go about distinguishing these nuances? Tasting Table reached out to food journalist and advanced cicerone (or beer-tasting expert) Mandy Naglich for some pointers. Naglich's journey to developing her own refined tasting palate has led her to discover tricks and tips that can completely transform your tasting experience, too. First, she emphasizes the importance slowing down. Give each whiskey you taste an adequate amount of time so you can really understand the various flavors coming through.

When you're tasting multiple whiskeys at a time, she also recommends leaving a little in each glass after you sip so you have the opportunity to come back and compare the differences in taste, smell, color, and more. "Our noses are natural difference detectors, so after sipping and sniffing a few samples typical whiskey aromas like vanilla start to fall away," Naglich says. "That's when you'll notice the unique characteristics of each sample and their differences will pop right out of the glasses." She shares additional advice in her new book, "How to Taste: A Guide to Discovering and Savoring Life," which is available for purchase now.

By shifting your focus away from what whiskey will get you the most buzzed and instead savoring taste, examining quality, and identifying more subtle flavor notes, you'll make drinking whiskey into a more refined and pleasant experience. This will surely come in handy, as knowing how to properly taste whiskey allows you to confidently pick a favorite and more effectively pair it with whiskey-based cocktails.