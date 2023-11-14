Butternut Squash And Sweet Potato Tarte Tatin Recipe

A classic tarte tatin is a delectable French upside-down pastry in which fruit — traditionally apples — is caramelized in butter and sugar before being topped with a crusty layer of puff pastry. This pastry is then baked until golden brown and flipped over before serving to showcase the beautifully glazed and tender apples. Handily, the method that makes tarte tatin a delight to eat with fruit can be cleverly adapted to a range of other ingredients, including savory options. For instance, root vegetables like sweet potatoes and butternut squash make for an exquisite vegetarian variation on the classic French dessert.

These fall and winter vegetables have a sweetness that, when paired with the savory depth of vinegar caramel, herbs, and flaky pastry, create a rich, satisfying dish. In this recipe by Taylor Murray, the natural sugars in squash and sweet potatoes caramelize much like apples would, resulting in a complex dish that's flexible enough to serve as an eye-catching main or a robust accompaniment to a larger meal. Whether adorned with sprinkles of goat cheese, accented with aromatic sage, or given a kick with a hint of chili, a vegetable tarte tatin keeps the spirit of the classic alive while providing a canvas for a wide spectrum of flavors and textures.