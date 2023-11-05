10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Apple Tarte Tatin

Butter, sugar, apples, puff pastry — yes, please! Apple tarte tatin combines all these tasty ingredients in one gloriously decadent dish, so it's no wonder this French-style tart is popular for special occasions. Rumored to have been invented by accident in the 1880s at the French Hotel Tatin by two sisters, Stephanie and Caroline Tatin, apple tarte tatin is made by caramelizing sugar in a skillet and enriching it with butter before adding a layer of apples that get cooked until tender and juicy. The apples are topped with a pastry crust, and the whole thing gets baked in the oven until bubbly and browned. When done, the dish is inverted onto a plate so the caramelized apples sit on top of the crisp puff pastry, and the gloriously sticky-sweet sauce spills over them for an elegant, show-stopping dessert.

Making apple tarte tatin at home can be daunting. Cooking sugar over a hot stove and skillet flipping can scare off even an experienced home baker. To help us avoid some common pitfalls when making this classic French dessert, Tasting Table spoke with chef Michelle Palazzo, director of pastry operations at Frenchette Bakery and Frenchette, the renowned French brasserie in Tribeca and winner of the James Beard Foundation Best New Restaurant in 2019. An award-winning pastry chef and dessert expert, Michelle specializes in developing French desserts with a modern twist. We discussed the biggest mistakes to avoid when making apple tarte tatin, as well as how to master this flaky holiday dessert.