What Is Honeynut Squash And How Do You Best Cook It?

Between butternut, acorn, spaghetti, and kabocha, we're making the most of in-season squash during the fall. But if you've ever seen what look like mini butternut squash at the grocery store or farmers market, you may have come across a newer variety: honeynut squash. This version is a different type entirely than its larger bretheren, and it goes by a couple different names: its scientific name, Cucurbita moschata, and its nickname, winter squash.

Unlike the other squash mentioned, the honeynut variety was bred to be a better, tastier type than its predecessors. If you've never heard of it, that may be because it hasn't existed for very long. Honeynut squash made its public debut in 2011 and only started popping up in farmers markets a few years ago. But if you get your hands on one, there are a plethora of reasons to try out butternut squash's cuter cousin — one of which being that it's simply easier to carry.