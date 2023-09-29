12 Types Of Pumpkin And Other Squash To Cook This Fall

When the days get shorter and the long nights get colder, nothing soothes the soul, fills the belly, and eases the strain on the wallet better than winter squash. Pound for pound, winter squash packs a ton of nutrition, making it a no-brainer to round out soups, stews, and salads.

Pumpkin and other squash stores well, too, which means that home gardeners confronted with rows of vegetables in the family Cucurbitaceae can rest easy knowing their crop will last throughout the colder months.

If the only recipe for pumpkin and winter squash you're familiar with is pie, get ready to expand your horizons. There is a whole world of culinary delights awaiting you and plenty of squash to bring along for the ride. Winter squash is easy, versatile, and tasty — the perfect ingredient for both fast weeknight meals and long, slow Sunday braises. Whether you've never experimented with squash and your family is squash-averse, or you're open to experimenting with something new, we've got you covered.