Boost Your Red Beans And Rice With A Splash Of Vinegar

A bowl of New Orleans red beans and rice is a beloved staple in many households. Both substantive and delicious, this classic combo gained popularity during the Great Depression when food was scarce. It quickly became a Monday meal that could be slow-cooked and ignored so laundry and household chores could be completed. Today, everything from ham hocks to spicy sausage is added to create a truly hearty meal, however, these additions are not the secret to boosting the flavor of your red beans and rice. Just a splash of apple cider vinegar will amplify and enhance this dish in a way your taste buds didn't see coming.

With all their spices and aromatic elements, beans and rice are pretty tasty already, but a little sprinkle of apple cider vinegar — that's all you need — can really make a difference. Think of it as an afterthought, but a planned one. It doesn't find its way into this dish until after you've spooned it into your bowls. It will give this dish a light, tangy taste while mellowing out its savory flavor.