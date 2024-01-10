A Splash Of Apple Cider Vinegar Helps Balance Salty Flavor In Collard Greens

The American South is known for its comforting cuisine. Specialties like barbecue, hushpuppies, and grits have garnered fame around the United States, but there's one dish that many outsiders just don't appreciate the same way as those with Southern roots: collard greens.

For centuries, collards were associated with the lower classes. The leafy greens are easy to grow, hearty, and incredibly nutritious — but, uncooked and on their own, not particularly tasty. In an effort to make do with what they had, poor Southerners figured out ways to make the humble vegetable palatable, refining recipes over generations. Over time, and with the help of cooking techniques introduced by enslaved Africans, collard greens turned from an object of derision into an icon of Southern cuisine.

Bringing the flavor out of a bunch of tough, bitter collard leaves takes a little work, but it's well worth it. They're often cooked with ham hock or other smoked meats, chopped onions, and spices like red pepper flakes, all simmered until the leaves are wilted and the savory broth, or "pot likker," has formed. But if you're not used to making collard greens, it's easy to overlook one crucial ingredient. Nothing brings the pot together like a splash of apple cider vinegar, which mellows out the salty taste of the pork, enhances the subtle flavors of the leaves, and adds a tangy bite. Plus, getting that well-balanced flavor is relatively simple — you'll just need to taste-test a few times when your dish is nearly done.