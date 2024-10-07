How To Make The Most Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Marinade

Pumpkin and apple-flavored desserts may get all the glory in the fall, but there are plenty of other ingredients you can incorporate into seasonal meals. If you're a fan of apple notes but want to whip up a savory dish, go for an apple cider vinegar marinade. When you douse a protein with all that acid, your meat becomes more tender as the tissues break down and their ability to hold onto moisture increases.

But especially if you're trying to take advantage of apple cider vinegar in the fall, how can you make the most of your marinade? Michael Lomonaco, Chef at Porter House, is here to help. "I often use apple cider vinegar in marinating cuts of pork, ribs, chops, shoulder," he said in an interview with Tasting Table. "I love cider vinegar for its fruity, bright qualities, which naturally enhances other flavors." Lomonaco also advises deploying this ingredient for chicken marinades, vinaigrettes, and other types of salad dressings. If you're going for the latter options, feel free to replace any other vinegar in a basic salad dressing recipe with this apple cider version, and combine it with ingredients like olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, and garlic.