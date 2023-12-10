Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad With Cider Vinaigrette Recipe

Who among us hasn't bought a gallon-sized jug of apple cider only to realize that, actually, you don't drink as much cider as you thought? It's too tempting not to indulge in fall's greatest invention, and for good reason: It's delicious on its own, warmed in a mug, glazed over ribs, and used in desserts. Another great way to use apple cider this season? Salad.

Vinaigrette is a simple, timeless style of dressing that typically involves vinegar and oil. The emulsion of the two liquids combined with a spritz of lemon creates a light but creamy dressing that's smooth in taste and texture. To make a vinaigrette with apple cider, simply replace the vinegar with the cider, which has a similar tang but smoother, sweeter bite. The result is a dressing that's mild and not overly sweet, which complements easy salads with earthy flavors.

This salad, developed by Michelle McGlinn, features crispy almond-crusted chicken over golden raisins and kale. The gluten-free chicken is simple but surprisingly nutty and flavorful — and the smell of the roasting almond crust will make your kitchen smell better than any candle would. Topped off with creamy avocado and sweet apple cider dressing? Now that's a salad.