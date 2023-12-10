Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad With Cider Vinaigrette Recipe
Who among us hasn't bought a gallon-sized jug of apple cider only to realize that, actually, you don't drink as much cider as you thought? It's too tempting not to indulge in fall's greatest invention, and for good reason: It's delicious on its own, warmed in a mug, glazed over ribs, and used in desserts. Another great way to use apple cider this season? Salad.
Vinaigrette is a simple, timeless style of dressing that typically involves vinegar and oil. The emulsion of the two liquids combined with a spritz of lemon creates a light but creamy dressing that's smooth in taste and texture. To make a vinaigrette with apple cider, simply replace the vinegar with the cider, which has a similar tang but smoother, sweeter bite. The result is a dressing that's mild and not overly sweet, which complements easy salads with earthy flavors.
This salad, developed by Michelle McGlinn, features crispy almond-crusted chicken over golden raisins and kale. The gluten-free chicken is simple but surprisingly nutty and flavorful — and the smell of the roasting almond crust will make your kitchen smell better than any candle would. Topped off with creamy avocado and sweet apple cider dressing? Now that's a salad.
The ingredients needed for almond-crusted chicken kale salad with cider vinaigrette
First and foremost, you'll need apple cider for the salad dressing. If you can find it, farm-fresh apple cider will afford you a deeply flavorful, fresh dressing. With the apple cider, you'll also need olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, lemon, and Dijon mustard. For the chicken, you'll need to grab chicken breasts or tenderloins as well as garlic powder, onion powder, egg, and almonds. For the salad assembly, grab a bunch of kale, an avocado, and some golden raisins. If you're having trouble finding golden raisins, swap them for regular raisins or dried cranberries.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 450 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Make the almond crumbs
In a food processor, pulse almonds into crumbs.
Step 4: Season the almond breading
Transfer almonds to a shallow bowl and mix with garlic powder, onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Step 5: Whisk the egg
Whisk egg in a separate shallow bowl.
Step 6: Coat the chicken in egg
Pat chicken dry and coat in egg.
Step 7: Dredge in the breading
Immediately dredge in almond mixture.
Step 8: Arrange the chicken on the baking sheet
Place chicken on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Step 10: Whisk the dressing together
Meanwhile, whisk together the apple cider, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 11: Add the oil to the dressing
Slowly drizzle olive oil into the apple cider mixture, whisking constantly, until emulsified.
Step 12: Dress the kale
In a large bowl, toss the kale with the dressing.
Step 13: Add raisins
Toss in the golden raisins.
Step 14: Serve with chicken and avocado
To serve, divide the kale mixture into bowls and top with avocado and chicken.
What can I serve with this almond-crusted chicken kale salad?
With filling chicken and fibrous kale, this salad can certainly stand on its own as a meal. If you're serving a crowd, place the greens, chicken, and avocado on separate plates so everyone can put together their own entree-sized salads. This also makes storing and reheating leftovers easier; just store the ingredients in separate containers for quick assembly later in the week.
This recipe can also be a satisfying side salad to carb-heavy dishes. Because it already has chicken, pair this kale salad with a roasted pumpkin feta pasta or a vegetarian soup like minestrone. Another good option for hearty lunch or dinner is pairing this salad with a sandwich, like roasted broccoli rabe grilled cheese. This salad is versatile and can be tossed with chickpeas, crumbled cheese, or roasted squash to make it an even more filling main course.
What can I do with leftover apple cider dressing?
This recipe makes just under 1 cup of apple cider vinaigrette, which is enough to generously coat the salad. If you happen to use less than the full recipe of dressing, you can store it in a sealable jar or bottle to use later. This vinaigrette can be tossed with other salads or used in other, totally different dishes.
For example, use this dressing as a marinade for chicken, pork, or steak for a tender texture and slightly sweet, sticky flavor. Simply transfer the dressing to a sealable bag with the meat and let it marinate for up to a day, then roast, grill, or sear. You can also use this vinaigrette on sandwiches — try a fall-forward sliced turkey sandwich with this vinaigrette brushed onto the bread. This subtle apple flavor will make a small but delicious difference to an otherwise typical lunchtime meal. If you only have a few tablespoons of vinaigrette leftover, sprinkle it with Romano cheese and use it as a dipping sauce for crusty bread with dinner.
- 2 cups almonds
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons black pepper, divided
- 1 egg
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast tenders
- ½ cup apple cider
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Juice from ½ lemon
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 bunch kale (about 5 cups), torn into pieces
- ½ cup golden raisins
- 1 avocado, sliced
- Preheat oven to 450 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a food processor, pulse almonds into crumbs.
- Transfer almonds to a shallow bowl and mix with garlic powder, onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
- Whisk egg in a separate shallow bowl.
- Pat chicken dry and coat in egg.
- Immediately dredge in almond mixture.
- Place chicken on the prepared baking sheet .
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the apple cider, mustard, lemon juice, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper in a small bowl.
- Slowly drizzle olive oil into the apple cider mixture, whisking constantly, until emulsified.
- In a large bowl, toss the kale with the dressing.
- Toss in the golden raisins.
- To serve, divide the kale mixture into bowls and top with avocado and chicken.
|Calories per Serving
|1,059
|Total Fat
|80.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|86.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|59.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.2 g
|Total Sugars
|19.4 g
|Sodium
|829.9 mg
|Protein
|36.2 g