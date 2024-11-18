Every Tabasco Hot Sauce Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

Tabasco — it's arguably one of the most popular brands of hot sauce out there, readily available at most grocery stores and perhaps even the option given at most restaurants, too. First invented in Louisiana by Edmund Mcllhenny in 1868, Tabasco has come a long way since the conception of the Original Red Pepper Sauce, though there's no denying that this classic and iconic sauce is one that is still dearly beloved by hot sauce fans to this very day. Containing just red peppers, vinegar, and salt, Tabasco's classic hot sauce is known for its super vinegary flavor profile, with just the right amount of heat to keep things interesting.

Advertisement

While most of us are likely familiar with the Original Red Pepper Sauce or perhaps the jalapeño-based Green Pepper Sauce, Tabasco actually offers many, many more flavors than just those two. As someone who regularly keeps the Red Pepper Sauce stocked in my cabinet at all times and adds hot sauce to most of my meals, I knew that I'd be well-equipped to determine which Tabasco sauce is the best of the best.

To rank each Tabasco hot sauce, I purchased each one and gave them a little taste on their own so as to get a clear picture of how each one tastes without other foods interfering. Since hot sauce typically isn't just eaten on its own, however, I also paired each Tabasco sauce with a neutral food vessel, a cheese quesadilla, to get a crystal-clear scope of how good the sauce is and how well it pairs with food.

Advertisement