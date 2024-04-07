Hibachi-Style Steak Fried Rice Recipe

Succulent steak and sweet teriyaki sauce take this fried rice to hibachi restaurant-level status. If you can't make a trip to a hibachi restaurant, it's pretty easy to make at home with this recipe. Leah Maroney has pinpointed the exact ingredients that make hibachi steak and fried rice so delicious and applied them to this rendition you can cook in your own kitchen.

"A nice hot pan, day old rice, and plenty of garlic and butter are the keys to making this dish a success. And of course I recommend serving yum yum and ginger sauces on the side," says Maroney.

You can also add your favorite hibachi vegetables on the side like zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms. Get real wild and throw in a smoking onion tower. You can also change the protein or do a combination. (Surf and turf, anyone?) If you have a large griddle, it's especially easy to make this recipe happen. However, a large pan or wok also works very well.