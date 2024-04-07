Hibachi-Style Steak Fried Rice Recipe
Succulent steak and sweet teriyaki sauce take this fried rice to hibachi restaurant-level status. If you can't make a trip to a hibachi restaurant, it's pretty easy to make at home with this recipe. Leah Maroney has pinpointed the exact ingredients that make hibachi steak and fried rice so delicious and applied them to this rendition you can cook in your own kitchen.
"A nice hot pan, day old rice, and plenty of garlic and butter are the keys to making this dish a success. And of course I recommend serving yum yum and ginger sauces on the side," says Maroney.
You can also add your favorite hibachi vegetables on the side like zucchini, broccoli, and mushrooms. Get real wild and throw in a smoking onion tower. You can also change the protein or do a combination. (Surf and turf, anyone?) If you have a large griddle, it's especially easy to make this recipe happen. However, a large pan or wok also works very well.
Gather the ingredients for hibachi steak fried rice
Hibachi steak fried rice starts with a nice cut of steak. We like to use a sirloin or New York strip steak but if you're feeling extra fancy you can go for a filet. After the steak is seasoned with salt and pepper it's seared in butter. The steak is cut into bite sized pieces and continues cooking with the addition of teriyaki sauce. Set the steak aside and use the same pan for preparing the rice. Start with butter and finely chopped carrots and shallots. If you're into adding egg, scramble that in the same pan as well.
For the rice, you need to use day-old cooked rice that has been stored in the refrigerator. The rice naturally dries out and is perfect for absorbing the flavor of the butter and sauces. Fresh rice will bee too sticky, wet, and gummy once it's sauteed. Add more butter, garlic, mirin (or any white wine), and chicken bouillon. Finish with more teriyaki sauce. Then top with the steak bites and freshly chopped scallions. Serve with yum yum sauce and ginger sauce, if desired, for the perfect bite.
Step 1: Season the steak
Season both sides of the steak with the salt and pepper.
Step 2: Heat the butter
Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to a large saute pan on medium-high heat.
Step 3: Sear the steak
Add the steak to the hot pan and cook for 3 minutes or until nicely seared.
Step 4: Flip the steak
Flip the steak and cook for another 3 minutes.
Step 5: Cut the steak
Cut the steak into bite-sized pieces, then continue cooking on medium high heat.
Step 6: Add teriyaki sauce
Add ¼ cup of the teriyaki sauce to the steak. Simmer for 1 to 2 minutes or until steak reaches desired doneness.
Step 7: Cook the egg
Remove the steak from the pan and scramble the egg in the same pan, if using.
Step 8: Add vegetables
Add the carrot, shallot, and garlic to the pan and saute until fragrant.
Step 9: Add the rice
Add the cooked rice to the pan and toss with the vegetables.
Step 10: Add the mirin
Add the mirin to the rice and stir to combine.
Step 11: Add the seasonings
Add the chicken bouillon, the remaining tablespoon of butter, and the remaining ¼ cup of teriyaki sauce to the rice. Saute on medium heat, stirring to combine.
Step 12: Add the steak and serve
Top the rice with steak and sliced green onion. Serve with yum yum and ginger sauces, if using.
How do you store hibachi fried rice?
Hibachi fried rice is just as delicious the next day as it is when you plate it hot off the griddle. You can store the leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat the steak and rice in an oiled saute pan or even in the microwave. A great method is to add an ice cube to the top of the rice, gently cover with a piece of parchment paper, and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes until steaming hot. The ice cube won't fully melt, but it helps create steam to heat the rice. Just remove any ice cube that's left behind.
Fried rice can also be frozen. Store in an airtight container or a plastic storage bag and freeze for up to six months, and make sure to reheat to an appropriate and safe temperature. The rice and meat should be steaming, so section the beef away from the rice if you can so it will reheat more properly as the steak may take longer.
What condiments should I serve with hibachi steak fried rice?
Sweet and tangy teriyaki sauce is the star sauce ingredient in hibachi steak — the steak is cooked right in it! But you don't have to buy it from a store. You can totally make your own homemade teriyaki sauce if you're feeling ambitious.
Hibachi steak is all about the dipping sauces, so you're going to want to pull out all the stops. The meat is simply flavored and the sauce is the component that takes it to the next level. When you visit a hibachi restaurant, they often have yum yum sauce, which is a mayonnaise-based sweet and tangy sauce. A type of ginger sauce also usually makes an appearance. It's much brighter, with a strong ginger flavor, and resembles a thin puree. The two sauces balance each other nicely and provide an additional punch to the fried rice and steak.
- 1 ½ pounds sirloin steak
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- ½ cup teriyaki sauce, divided
- ⅓ cup minced carrot
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 3 ½ cups cooked rice
- ¼ cup mirin
- 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 egg
- Yum yum sauce, for serving
- Ginger sauce, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|674
|Total Fat
|30.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|148.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.0 g
|Sodium
|1,883.6 mg
|Protein
|41.0 g