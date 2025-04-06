The Chipotle Mayo You'll Want To Slather On Everything

Chipotle peppers are smoked and dried jalapeño peppers most commonly used in Mexican cuisine. They can be found plain and dried, as a powder, or canned in adobo sauce, which is a spicy tomato-based sauce. They're as spicy as the hottest jalapeño peppers, since their heat develops to the max as they ripen and turn red on the vine. Chipotle peppers can pack lots of tasty flavor into an abundance of dishes and even condiments, like chipotle mayo. You may be familiar with chipotle mayo as the creamy and spicy dip served in Mexican restaurants, or perhaps you've purchased chipotle aioli from the grocery store to spread on your sandwiches. It's convenient to buy it premade, but making chipotle mayo yourself is very quick, and the result always tastes fresher.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an easy chipotle mayo recipe that's so versatile you'll want to put it on everything. Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and mayo are flavored with lime juice, garlic, and spices. This delicious, spicy spread is excellent as a dip, spread, and drizzle for fries, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, and more. Use it anywhere you want extra flavor and heat or a creamy complement to your dish.